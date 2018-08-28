For Sale: 2003 BMW 330i with a LS3

This 2003 BMW 330i E46 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in San Diego, California (Arizona title) with a current bid of $20,000. The previous owner had a 6.2 L LS3 V8 installed that makes 459 horsepower and 453 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a T56 six-speed manual from a 2002 Camaro connected to a E46 M3 driveshaft, diff, and axles. Other upgrades include TC Kline double ajustable coilovers, E46 M3 lower control arms, StopTech ST-40 calipers, Hurst shifter, VDO auxiliary gauges.
Source: Bring a Trailer
