Gerard O┬┤Connell competes in Irish hill climb racing with his Ford Escort Mk2. The Escort was previously powered by a naturally aspirated Millington inline-four but now has a turbocharged YB inline-four built by Smith and Jones Engineering that makes 600 horsepower. Gerard shifts gears on his sequential transmission using a Geartronics paddle shift system. Watch below as he pushes the little Escort to the limit.

Source: HillClimb Monsters and Gerard O’Connell