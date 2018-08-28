1967 Firebird with a 900 hp Supercharged LSA V8

Snakepit Customs in Indianapolis, Indiana built this 1967 Pontiac Firebird called “Project Oculus” for Ric Peterson of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 built by Lingenfelter that makes 901 horsepower and 846 lb-ft of torque. The engine features JE forged aluminum pistons, Callies Dragon Slayer forged steel crankshaft, Manley Pro-Series lightweight I-beam rods, and a Lingenfelter GT22 hydraulic roller camshaft. They topped the engine with CNC ported/polished LSA heads, Bosch Motorsports 980 cc/min fuel injectors, double valve springs with titanium retainers, and Kenne Bell 3.6 L supercharger. The drivetrain consists of an EMCO Gears DV46 six-speed sequential transmission with a RPS Triple Full Carbon clutch connected to an independent rear end. The Firebird rides on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with Penske Racing Shocks coilovers, Baer Extreme+ brakes, and comes in at 3,644 lbs with a 55.4% front weight bias.

Source: Snakepit Customs FB page via Forgeline FB page