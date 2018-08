Eric Robi from RevMatchTV purchased one of the trashiest 2000 Mercedes SLK230 Kompressor for $1,800. The car came with a supercharged 2.3 L inline-four that makes 185 horsepower and a five-speed manual. Eric’s goal is to replace those with a 6.0 L LS2 V8 that makes 400 horsepower and T56 six-speed manual from a wrecked 2005 Pontiac GTO. Get caught up with the project’s progress in the playlist embedded below.

Source: RevMatchTV