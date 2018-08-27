For Sale: 1996 Impala SS with a Twin-Turbo 400 ci V8

This 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS is for sale in Suwanee, Georgia for $50,000. The car is powered by a 400 ci small-block V8 that features a Dart block, two T76 turbochargers, and XFI engine management system. The transmission is an upgraded TH400 three-speed automatic with transbrake and Cheetah air shifter. Other upgrades include a 8.5 sec certified roll cage and fire suppression system. The car’s best quarter-mile is 8.67 sec at 156 mph with the best trap speed being 167 mph.

Source: Racing Junk via BangShift