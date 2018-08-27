Chris Evans’ 1967 Camaro with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Dave Salvaggio visited Jay Leno’s Garage to show off a 1967 Camaro his company SpeedKore Performance built as a gift from Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LS3 V8 connected to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The engine makes 730 horsepower (580-590 whp) on 92 octane fuel and 12 psi of boost from a Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. It rides on a Detroit Speed front suspension and 4-link rear suspension with Baer six-piston disc brakes. Listen as Dave explains all the work that went into a car worthy of Captain America.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage