Peugeot 205 with Twin V6 Engines

Peugeot 205 GTI with two V6 engines

This Peugeot 205 GTI race car was built by PR Developments in Cheshire, England. The project started in 2005 and has come a long way in twelve years with every piece on the car modified except the brake pedal, windshield, and door handles. The unique powertrain consists of two 2.9 L ES9J4 V6 engines and transmissions from a Peugeot 406. The engines feature ported heads, forged internals, ES9J4S inlet valves and springs, Catcam 285deg cams, and Emerald K6 ECUs. They make a combined 478 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 460 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm with a direct port nitrous oxide system bumping the total to 678 horsepower. The car rides on a custom front subframe and 406 rear subframe with GAZ custom adjustable coilovers and Bremebo four-piston disc brakes on each corner. You can see more photos and read more details on the project’s FB page.

Source: Peugeot 205 Twin Engined V6 and PRDMotorsport

