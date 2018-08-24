Peugeot 205 with Twin V6 Engines

This Peugeot 205 GTI race car was built by PR Developments in Cheshire, England. The project started in 2005 and has come a long way in twelve years with every piece on the car modified except the brake pedal, windshield, and door handles. The unique powertrain consists of two 2.9 L ES9J4 V6 engines and transmissions from a Peugeot 406. The engines feature ported heads, forged internals, ES9J4S inlet valves and springs, Catcam 285deg cams, and Emerald K6 ECUs. They make a combined 478 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 460 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm with a direct port nitrous oxide system bumping the total to 678 horsepower. The car rides on a custom front subframe and 406 rear subframe with GAZ custom adjustable coilovers and Bremebo four-piston disc brakes on each corner. You can see more photos and read more details on the project’s FB page.

Source: Peugeot 205 Twin Engined V6 and PRDMotorsport