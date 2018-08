A customer sent their Mitsubishi L200 to Luke Dale and his team at Diesel Pump UK for an engine swap. There the truck received a Mercedes 2.5 L OM605 inline-five connected to the factory transmission thanks to DPUK adapter kit. The engine’s output increased to 180 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque thanks to a bigger turbocharger and DPUK 7.5 mm mechanical pump. The team also installed their throttle cable kit and a new stainless exhaust system.

Source: DieselPumpUK FB page