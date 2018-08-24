Video of Dialynx’s Audi R8 with a Turbo Inline-Four Racing

Although Dialynx Performance built their Audi R8 several years ago, they continue to refine the unique race car. At the heart is a 2.0 L inline-four that makes 650 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque on 100 octane fuel. The engine features a 20v ALT aluminum block, 16v ABF head, forged internals, and a Garrett HTA turbocharger. Power goes to the rear wheels through an Elite sequential transmission and Elite LSD. For more details and photos please view our previous article. The video shows the team racing at Osnabrück Hill Climb.

Source: HillClimb Monsters