Volvo 945 Wagon with a Twin-Turbo LS1 V8

Tim Bäckman and his Father built this Volvo 945 Estate to compete in Sweden’s Time Attack Series. Tim’s Volvo races in the Unlimited class with a twin-turbo 5.7 L LS1 V8 that makes 870 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737.46 lb-ft) to the wheels on E85 fuel. The engine features Wiesco forged pistons, Eagle forged rods, upgraded valve springs, Link ECU, and two Holset HX40 turbochargers. Behind the engine sits a Sellholm Tuning transmission connected to the factory Volvo rear end with a LSD and upgraded axles. The car rides on custom Sellholm adjustable coilovers with AP six-piston calipers on 378 mm rotors in front and AP four-piston calipers on 330 mm rotors in back.

Source: @timpa092, Timeattacknu.se FB page, and GTBOARD.com