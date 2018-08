Marty and his Mitsubishi Lancer called “2Sexy” is back. The car has been in storage since they blew the engine while racing. Now the plan is to swap the turbocharged 1.5 L 4G15 inline-four for a turbocharged 2.4 L 4G69 inline-four. In this episode the team installs the 4G69 inline-four in the engine bay and splices the wiring looms together.

Source: Mighty Car Mods via Piotr