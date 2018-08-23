Alfa Romeo GT Junior with a Millington Diamond 2.7 L Inline-Four

This Alfa Romeo GT Junior was built by Retropower in Wykin Village, United Kingdom. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a 2.7 L Millington Diamond Series 1 inline-four that makes 298 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque through a set of Jenvey throttle bodies. The drivetrain consists of a SADEV six-speed sequential transmission connected to a custom de Dion rear end designed by Retropower with a Sierra Cosworth LSD. Besides the hood, the doors and trunk lid are also made from carbon fiber while the trunk floor is aluminum.

Source: Retropower (build album) and Alfa Romeo GT Junior by Retropower (project’s FB page)