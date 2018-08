The Skid Factory team is back with a new episode on the Bedford Van project. Al and Woody installed a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six and ZF six-speed transmission into the van. Now they are finishing all the extra jobs required to make it run. In this episode the team installs a Subaru brake booster before announcing a break from the project because they will be at Hot Rod Drag Week.

Source: MCMTV2