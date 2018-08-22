Land Rover with a Compound Turbocharged Cummins Inline-Six

This unique Land Rover Series II is powered by a 5.9 L 6BT turbo diesel inline-six with at least three turbochargers in a compound configuration. Automotive Obsession reports the engine is making 900 horsepower. Below are two videos we found of the Land Rover racing at York Raceway. Its best quarter-mile in the videos was a 11.1 sec at 121 mph. If you have more information on this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Automotive Obsession FB page and Christopher Pomfret