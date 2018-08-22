Twin-Supercharged Shelby FE V8 in a Cobra Replica

Kirkham Motorsports specializes in building Shelby Cobra replicas in Aluminum, Bronze, and Copper. They recently finished building a Cobra replica with an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE V8 with two Paxton Novi 1200SL superchargers. There is no details on the power output but each supercharger makes a maximum of 26 psi at 1,150 CFM which is good for 775 horsepower. So there is more than enough power for a 2,000 lb vehicle. Sit back and let your eyes feast on all the aluminum in these photos.

Source: Kirkham Motorsports FB page via Piotr