Big Red Camaro Sets Speed Record at Bonneville

The famous Big Red Camaro races on asphalt, dry lakes, and even salt. The team went to Bonneville Speed Week 2018 and set a new record of 258.596 mph in the AA/CBFALT class with RJ Gottlieb behind the wheel. The official time came from a 264.271 mph qualifying run and 252.922 mph return run. The Camaro made the record using a supercharged 555 ci big-block V8 that makes 1,750 horsepower and 1,250 lb-ft of torque on 20 psi of boost. The engine features Dart block, Brodix heads, forged internals, F3A ProCharger, blow-through carburetor, mechanical fuel rail system, and a custom manual boost-controlled distributor created by Dave Ward.

Source: Big Red Camaro FB page