ICON’s 1949 GMC Derelict

Jonathan Ward celebrated ICON’s newest Derelict project with a test drive and video. The project started with a 1949 GMC 150 truck found on Craigslist chosen because of the natural patina. The previous owner had already started working on the rear fenders and tailgate so ICON needed to fake the patina on those panels. The truck rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a GT independent front, triangulated four-link rear suspension, and Brembo disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 E-Rod V8 that makes 430 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. The 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission connects to a custom steel driveshaft and Currie Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.09 gears. Listen as Jonathan explains how his company transforms the truck into a Derelict.

Source: Jonathan Ward