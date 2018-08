This 1971 Datsun 510 is for sale in Oak Harbor, Washington for $10,000 OBO. Power comes from a supercharged 3.8 L L67 V6 “tuned for 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque”. The drivetrain consists of a T5 five-speed manual transmission connected to a Subaru LSD with 3.54 gears. The car rides on a full Techno Toy front suspension and QA1 shocks in the back.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Daily Turismo