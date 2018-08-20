Boba Motoring Goes 8.472 and Sets World Record

Boba Motoring brought their very powerful Golf Mk2 to Public Race Days 2018 at Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, Germany and drove away with a new World Record for fastest VW DSG AWD thanks to a 8.472 sec quarter-mile at 269.05 km/h (167.179 mph). Power comes from a 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four with a NG-Motorsports CNC porting head and Extreme Tuners turbocharger. For the 2018 season the team swapped the 02M transmission for a DSG DQ250 transmission. It still retains the 4Motion 4WD system. Sit back and enjoy a 1,233 horsepower Golf Mk2 pushed to the limit.

Source: Boba Motoring YT channel and Boba Motoring FB page