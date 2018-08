One Lap Heroes is back with another update on Konstantinos Sidiras’ 1991 Mazda MX-5 project. In the previous video we finally got to hear the 3.6 L LFX V6 and see the Miata drive. Unfortunately issues with the clutch ended the test drive early. In this video Konstantinos drives the MX-5 around the track after installing a Camaro clutch.

Source: One Lap Heroes and One Lap Heroes FB page