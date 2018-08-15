Merkur XR4Ti with a Coyote V8

When a customer wanted more power and something different in their 1987 Merkur XR4Ti they turned to James Deberry and his company MerkWerke who specialize in Modular engine swaps.

James replaced the factory turbocharged 2.3 L inline-four which makes 175 horsepower with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 that makes 414 horsepower. The swap also resulted in less weight. The factory inline-four weighs 495 lb while the all-aluminum Coyote weights 470 lb.

James installed the V8 using his motor mount adapters that bolt to the XR4Ti’s front crossmember and suspension. The engine runs 4.6 L 2v headers using James’ “Multi Flange” kit that allows it to fit any Modular engine. A Ford Racing Control Pack keeps the engine running smooth.

Behind the engine sits a T56 six-speed manual supported using James’ custom crossmember and a custom one-piece driveshaft connected to the stock rear end. The owner will eventually upgrade to a Ford 8.8-inch independent rear.

The brakes feature Corvette 13-inch rotors with Cobra calipers adapted to the stock spindle using a custom bracket made by James. He also adapted the Mustang’s Hydro-Boost system for power brake assist since there was no room for the vacuum brake booster. The XR4Ti also still retains power steering and air conditioning thanks to James’ custom designs.

If you are interested in James’ XR4Ti power steering kits, Cobra brake kits, 8.8-inch rear end kit, radiator and radiator shrouds, multi-flange long tube headers, or five-lug conversions, you can contact him at merkwerke@aol.com or MerkWerke FB page.