1969 Camaro with Toyota Power and Style

When I saw images of this 1969 Camaro with a Toyota 1JZ swap, I knew it was going to cause a lot of “discussions.” But then I learned it also has the dash, console and interior from a Toyota Hilux truck. On top of that add some bright orange paint and you have yourself a very unique Camaro. Let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Source: VWVortex via Autoholics