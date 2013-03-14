1969 Camaro with Toyota Power and Style

1969 Camaro with a 1JZ and Hilux Interior

When I saw images of this 1969 Camaro with a Toyota 1JZ swap, I knew it was going to cause a lot of “discussions.” But then I learned it also has the dash, console and interior from a Toyota Hilux truck. On top of that add some bright orange paint and you have yourself a very unique Camaro. Let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Source: VWVortex via Autoholics

  1. Chris Henniker

    He should have used a Toyota V8 under the hood, which would be more in keeping with a muscle car. The interior leaves a lot to be desired, as it feels like a digital watch on the arm of Don Draper in “Mad Men.” Not in keeping with the car whatsoever.

    • Anonymous

      I really like it. It is a time machine, reminiscent of the OHC Pontiac Firebird Sprint. The interior really takes you someplace else. Very original.

