1969 Camaro with Toyota Power and Style

When I saw images of this 1969 Camaro with a Toyota 1JZ swap, I knew it was going to cause a lot of “discussions.” But then I learned it also has the dash, console and interior from a Toyota Hilux truck. On top of that add some bright orange paint and you have yourself a very unique Camaro. Let us know what you think about it in the comments.
Source: VWVortex via Autoholics
3 Comments
Chris Henniker
He should have used a Toyota V8 under the hood, which would be more in keeping with a muscle car. The interior leaves a lot to be desired, as it feels like a digital watch on the arm of Don Draper in “Mad Men.” Not in keeping with the car whatsoever.
Sam Just
I tend to agree super easy to get ahold of a 1uz engine they come in a ton of Lexus models here.
Anonymous
I really like it. It is a time machine, reminiscent of the OHC Pontiac Firebird Sprint. The interior really takes you someplace else. Very original.