Don Octane’s AWD Polo Goes 8.048

Don Octane just set a new German AWD quarter-mile record in their AWD Polo. The modified Polo set the record with a 8.048 sec at 275.512 km/h (171.195 mph). It’s able to reach this level of performance thanks to a built 3.0 L VR6 that makes 1,280 horsepower and 817 lb-ft of torque and sends it through a 4Motion 4WD system. Please view our previous article for more photos and videos.

The video below is from another event showing the car’s impressive power.

Source: Don Octane FB page and @Don_Octane via Piotr