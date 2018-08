Mike Finnegan is back with an update on his Chevy C30 ramp truck. If you remember from the previous video the team was replacing the 454 ci big-block V8 and TH400 three-speed automatic with a twin-turbo Cummins 6BT inline-six and 47RH four-speed automatic transmission with help from Power Driven Diesel and Diesel Conversion Specialists. If you enjoy long project videos than this 47 minute update will not disappoint.

Source: Finnegan’s Garage