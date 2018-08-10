For Sale: 1996 Tacoma with a Honda F22 Inline-Four

This 1996 Toyota Tacoma is for sale on Craigslist in Massachusetts for $11,000. The truck is powered by a 2.2 L F22 inline-four and six-speed manual from a 2005 S2000 AP2. Danny Ramirez from Fabthis built custom engine mounts, firewall, transmission tunnel, intake, and seat railings. The transmission connects to a custom aluminum driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop into the stock rear end with a welded differential. John Woodell wired the truck so the engine, S2000 dash, and push button start worked together.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Road&Track

