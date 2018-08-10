1974 MGB GT with a Coyote V8

Leave a Comment

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

This 1974 MGB GT called “Double Agent” was built by Joe Holyfield and RM Motorsports in Wixom, Michigan. Sticking out of the hood is eight 55 mm throttle bodies connected to a 5.0 L IR Coyote V8 crate engine built by Roush Performance. The engine features forged steel crank, H-beam steel rods, and forged aluminum pistons. It makes 500 horsepower, 475 lb-ft of torque, and a glorious sound. The car weighs 2,300 lb and has a perfect 50/50 weight bias.

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

1974 MGB GT with a Roush Coyote V8

Source: @rmmotorsports_jholyfield and Roush Engines FB page via KAMIKAZE drift

Posted in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.