1974 MGB GT with a Coyote V8

This 1974 MGB GT called “Double Agent” was built by Joe Holyfield and RM Motorsports in Wixom, Michigan. Sticking out of the hood is eight 55 mm throttle bodies connected to a 5.0 L IR Coyote V8 crate engine built by Roush Performance. The engine features forged steel crank, H-beam steel rods, and forged aluminum pistons. It makes 500 horsepower, 475 lb-ft of torque, and a glorious sound. The car weighs 2,300 lb and has a perfect 50/50 weight bias.

Source: @rmmotorsports_jholyfield and Roush Engines FB page via KAMIKAZE drift