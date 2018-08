This BMW E30 came to Ultimate Street Car 2018 at Santa Pod Raceway to drag race. Unfortunate we don’t have many details besides under the hood sits a powerful turbocharged 2JZ inline-six. The car best recorded quarter-mile was a 11.47 sec at 135 mph with a passenger. We guess the engine is making at least 600 horsepower and could be much higher. If anyone has more information on this car please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: VeeDubRacing