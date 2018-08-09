Time Attack Opel GT with a 1500 hp Turbo Inline-Four

Elmer Racing in Kirkkonummi, Finland are building an Opel GT called “ER8” to compete in World Time Attack Challenge. The race car will feature a circuit racing version of their Thor billet 4.0 L inline-four and custom turbocharger making around 1,500 horsepower. The team will use their custom X-EMS One system to control the engine, transmission, and active ride height. The car will also feature a rear mounted drag transmission to handle the tremendous power levels. Currently the project is at NeniFab to receive chassis work.

Source: Elmer Racing and Elmer Racing FB page