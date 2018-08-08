1977 Lincoln Continental with a Mercedes V12

Shabir Uddin imported a 1977 Lincoln Continental from Texas to his company BU Motors in Huddersfield, England. That car came with only 27,000 miles on the odometer and a 460 ci 385-series V8 under the hood connected to a C6 three-speed automatic transmission.

Shabir did not like the power output of the smog-era big-block V8. He figured the money spent upgrading the V8 could be used to install something more powerful and smoother running. That’s when he decided to use a 6.0 L M120 V12 from a Mercedes W140 with 68,000 miles. The project took eight months to complete with crucial help from F&R Engineering and MS2 Tuning.

As one might expect the 6.0 L V12 required a lot of work. F&R Engineering needed to modify the power steering system, engine mounts, crossmember, front accessories and pulleys, throttle bodies, radiator, oil pan, and driveshaft. MS2 Tuning tuned the engine using a Megasquirt ECU. The engine’s internals remain stock, so its expected to output around 420 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.

He also replaced the factory three-speed for a Mercedes W140 four-speed automatic. However the rear end was kept stock with 2.75 gears.

Shabir finished the project with a new coat of red paint accented with custom gold pinstriping. The plush interior was in great shape and left alone.