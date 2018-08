Cleetus McFarland spent the last two months installing a supercharged 5.4 L V8 and TR6060 six-speed manual from a wrecked Mustang Shelby GT500 into a tired Crown Victoria. Now that the project is complete, Cleetus is enjoying the fruits of his labor. In these videos you see the Crown Victoria drag racing, entertaining some friends in a ride-along, and a little drifting.

Source: Cleetus McFarland