Standkes Garage continues working on his twin-engine Acura RSX project. Since our previous article Ryan cut out the floor in the trunk making room for another turbocharged 5.3 LS4 V8 and transmission. He changed the front brakes to Type S units and installed the CRV rear rotors and brakes. He also changed the wheels and tires to reduce weight.

Source: standkes_garage and @standkes_garage