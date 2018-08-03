1993 Supra with a LS3 V8

This 1993 Toyota Supra started life with a naturally aspirated 3.0 L 2JZ-GE inline-six and four-speed automatic transmission. A previous owner converted the engine to twin-turbo and installed a six-speed manual transmission. Then James from Talk The Torque purchased it and swapped in a 6.0 L LSx V8 and T56 six-speed manual. After a bearing failed in the 6.0 L V8, he replaced it with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate engine. The new engine features an upgraded camshaft (222/228 LSA:114), PAC Racing valve springs, modified oil pan, and custom wiring harness. The drivetrain uses a T-56 six-speed manual with an Exedy lightweight flywheel connected to a custom one-piece steel driveshaft, and A02B LSD rear end. The car was for sale in January but no word if it has a new owner.

Source: Talk The Torque and Car Sales via Piotr