Luca Car Mods is back with a new video on his 1974 Volvo 245L project. The goal is to swap the factory B20 inline-four for a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 from a Lexus LS400. The car will also receive an upgraded suspension, fuel, and exhaust system. The entire project will cost €5,000-€6,000 ($5,795-$6,954). In this update he removes the B20 inline-four and test fits the 1UZ V8.

Source: Luca Car Mods and Luca Car Mods FB page