Porsche 944 with a Turbo 2.2 L Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1985.5 Porsche 944 is no longer powered by the factory 2.5 L M44/40 inline-four. The owner swapped it for a built 2.2 L L61 Ecotec inline-four. The new engine features ported head, stainless valves, Supertech 94 lb springs, Eagle rods, Wiseco pistons, Comp XE246THR-13 camshafts, modified LNF intake manifold, Synapse turbo manifold﻿, and Level Zero balance shaft delete kit. It makes 414 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi from a BorgWarner EFR 7670 turbocharger and Microtech LT-9c ECU. The engine uses an Exedy flywheel and Spec pressure plate made for the Ecotec with a modified Porsche 944 clutch disc. That fits into a Quicktime Ecotec-to-T56 bellhousing with a custom adapter plate to connect to the torque tube.

Source: Steve T