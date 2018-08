This 1981 Jaguar XJ is for sale in Wrocław, Poland for 59,999 PLN or about $16,262. The British car is powered by a rebuilt 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six with a Holset turbocharger that makes 493 horsepower (500 PS). The listing is short on details but some of the other upgrades include custom exhaust, Supra R154 five-speed manual transmission, and Koni coilovers.

Source: Young Time Market (click here if ad disappears) via Piotr