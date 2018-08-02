1960 Biscayne Utility Sedan with a Twin-Turbo Stroked LSx V8

This 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne Utility Sedan was built for Reece Christensen by C&A Auto Fashion in Blackbur, Victoria, Australia. Under the hood sits a 403 ci (6.6 L) stroked LSx V8 featuring a LQ9 iron block, CNC ported LS1 heads, custom C&A Auto Fashion turbo camshaft, and two Garrett 64 mm turbochargers. It makes 841 horsepower to the wheels or an estimated 1,023 horsepower to the flywheel on a factory LS1 ECU, 15 psi of boost, and 98 RON fuel. A six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear round out the powertrain.

Source: Fullboost

