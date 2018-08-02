1967 Chevy Nova with a LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1967 Chevrolet Nova is for sale on eBay in Gilbert, Arizona with a current bid of $23,100 and asking $36,000. Under the hood sits an all-aluminum 5.3 L LM4 V8 with Church Boys Racing headers, 2006 GTO oil pan, Corvette fuel rails and pressure regulator. The drivetrain consits of a TH350 three-speed automatic connected to a 10-bolt rear end with a LSD and 3.08 gears. The car rides on a Classic Performance Products tubular sub-frame kit with 2-inch drop spindles, and welded subframe connectors. Other upgrades include Old Air Products Hurricane A/C system, new wiring harness, power steering, and new metal fenders, hood, and right quarter panel.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)