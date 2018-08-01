1950 Ford Truck with an Audi RS6 Powertrain

One creative Australian is building a unique truck out of Ford and Audi parts. He started with a 1950 Ford F-1 body which is going on a 1981 Ford Bronco chassis. Then he’s installing the powertrain, suspension, brakes, HVAC, steering and anything else he can from a 2003 Audi RS 6. That means the truck will ride on a full independent suspension with Brembo 8-piston monoblock brakes in front and single-piston floating ATE brakes in the rear. The engine is a twin-turbo 4.2 L V8 that makes 444 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque through a five-speed 5HP24A Tiptronic automatic transmission and Torsen-based quattro four-wheel drive. You can view more photos and follow the progress in the build thread.

Source: Pro-Touring