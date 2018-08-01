1974 Chevelle Wagon with a 905 whp Turbo LSx V8

Holley originally built this 1974 Chevelle wagon for Hot Rod Power Tour 2011 to showcase their products. Fast forward seven years and Holley’s Engineering Manager Tim Grillot thought it would be a great platform to showcase their new Hooker LS Turbo manifolds. So the company pulled the car into the garage where technicians Logan Duvall and Lucas Embry began converting the powertrain for boost. The team went with a 6.0 L LQ9 V8 from a junk yard upgraded with PAC valve springs and Brian Tooley Racing Turbo Stage 2 camshaft. They also installed a Bullseye 76 mm turbo, Hooker LS Turbo manifolds, Dominator ECU, and Holley fuel system. Matt Lunsford tuned the engine and it made 905 hp and 862 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 19.5 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a Hughes 4L80E automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch with 3.70 gears. Tim piloted the 4,600 lb wagon down the quarter-mile in 10.89 sec at 129.93 mph. The video below shows a 11-sec pass. For more details and photos please visit Hot Rod’s article or Holley’s article.

Source: Holley and Holley Performance