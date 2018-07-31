The Super Engineered Firebird Runs For The First Time

It’s been nine years since this 1974 Pontiac Firebird was on the road. The Swedish owner spent that time designing and building the lightest and best performing 2nd generation Firebird he could. Since our last update the owner completed an incredible amount of custom work from the fully independent suspension designed in CAD down to the custom battery holder. Just this month the car was taken off the jackstands for a short test drive, powered by the built 400 ci V8. To appreciate the amount of thought and effort that went into this project please scroll thorugh the build blog.

Source: ProPontiac and ProPontiac FB page