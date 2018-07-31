For Sale: 1965 Silver Eagle Conversion with a Turbo Detroit Diesel Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1965 Silver Eagle Bus conversion is for sale on eBay in Pioneer, California for $86,500. The vehicle started life as a bus but was converted into a RV by a Detroit Diesel mechanic. That’s also why you find the original engine replaced by a 1990 Detroit Diesel Series 60 inline-six pulled from a fire truck. The turbocharged engine makes 500 horsepower and 1,550+ lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain comprises of an Allison HT-741 automatic transmission and rear axle with 3.36 gears. The combination averages 8.1 mpg.

Source: eBay via BangShift