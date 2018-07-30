Tacoma X-Runner with a Turbo 1JZ

Brian Nimmo purchased a 2005 Tacoma X-Runner new for a daily driver. Several years later he used the truck to compete in the Top Drift Pro-Am drift series. Brian and his friend replaced the stock 4.0 L V6 and RA60 6-speed manual transmission to a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six and R154 five-speed manual. The engine makes 320 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque thanks to 14.5 psi of boost from a Tomei turbocharger and APEXi Power FC ECU. The truck weighs 3,500 lb with Brian and added weight in bed. The suspension comprises of aftermarket coilovers and custom angle kit in front and stock leaf-spring setup in back. Watch more videos of Brian drifting on his Driftslayer FB page.

Source: Driftslayer FB page and TheHoonigans