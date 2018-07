A few months ago we shared Volkswagen’s restoration of their 1987 Pikes Peak twin-engine Golf Mk2. Two turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four (GTI-based) power the unique race car. Each engine made 321 hp when it raced however they are now detuned to 237-256 hp for preservation purposes. Enjoy the Golf take on the hill at Festival of Speed 2018.

Source: 19Bozzy92