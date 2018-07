B is for Build continues working on the 1973 Datsun 240Z project. The goal of the project was to restore the 240Z and install 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a 2007 BMW M5. In the episodes below Chris modifies the chassis for the roll cage, buys a new 240Z body, and goes over issues with the new body.

Source: B is for Build