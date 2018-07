It’s very exciting to watch the progress Piper Motorsport is making with their Frakenbenz project. Since our last update the company installed the new custom wheels from fifteen52. These will hold 235/40R18 tires in front and 275/35R18 tires in back. They also installed a rear mounted water cooler for the supercharger on the 6.2 L M156 V8 which you can hear below.

Source: Piper Motorsport FB page (build album) via Piotr