It’s been several months since our last article on the incredible R58VRT Golf. Since then the Golf competed in a half-mile top speed and drag racing. For those unfamiliar with the project, it runs a turbocharged VR6 and six-speed transmission in the front and back. The engines make a combined 1,440 horsepower to the wheels. View more photos of the car at R58VRT or the VWvortex build thread.

Source: 1320 Video