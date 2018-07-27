Mistubishi Evo 8 with a Twin-Turbo VR38 V6 Update

Mistubishi Evo 8 with a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6

Alex Bones from FastR stopped by VRS Performance in Northampton, England to talk with Conrad Bradley about his incredible Mitsubishi Evo 8 project. You might remember from our previous article the Evo is powered by a built VR38DETT V6 stroked to 4.1 liters with two large Precision turbochargers. Conrad plans on limiting the maximum output to 1,500-1,600 horsepower. The drivetrain sends that power to all four wheels or just the rear wheels through a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission.

Source: Armchair Tuner FB page and FastR

