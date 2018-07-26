Audi S2 with a Turbo VR6

Regis Le-caer built his special Audi S2 at his company FRT Motorsport in Paris, France. Regis chose to go away from the factory 2.2 L inline-five and instead use a 3.0 L R30T VR6. The engine features R32 pistons, forged H-beam rods, engine girdle, and Garrett GTX4294 turbocharger. The combo makes 1082 horsepower (1098 PS) and 848 lb-ft (1150 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 33.3 psi (2.3 bar) of boost. The fuel system sends E85 fuel through 1700 cc injectors from three Bosch 044 fuel pumps. The drivetrain retains the Audi S2 transmission with upgraded gears and Quattro four-wheel drive. Regis’ best quarter-mile in the S2 is 8.948 sec at 163.15 mph (262.58 km/h).

Source: S2 R30T FB page (project page), VeeDubRacing, and Mk1Kieran via Piotr