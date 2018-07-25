1973 Corona with a 3S-GE BEAMS Inline-Four

1973 Toyota Corona with a 3S-GE BEAMS Inline-Four

This 1973 Toyota Corona was built by Thomas Gary at his company Gary Rod & Chassis in Emory, Texas. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L 3S-GE “Black Top” BEAMS inline-four connected to a six-speed manual transmission with a TRD clutch. The engine is making around 197-207 horsepower and 159 lb-ft (216 Nm) of torque in factory trim. To fit the engine and transmission in the Corona, Thomas needed to rebuild the crossmember, modify the tunnel around the shifter and headers around the steering box. He also built custom engine mounts with Volvo 240 insulators and modified the factory fuel tank to accept fuel injection. The final touches are a 2-inch suspension drop and custom 2.5-inch exhaust.

Source: Gary Rod & Chassis FB page (build album) via Yota Nation

