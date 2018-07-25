Civic Makes 922 whp with a Turbo 2.0 L B-Series Inline-Four

Piotr Sawczenko spent the last six years making his fifth generation Civic (EG) hatchback faster and more powerful. He recently installed a new built 2.0 L B18 inline-four by DZIAK Motorsport. The engine features forged internals, billet engine girdle, CNC ported and dimpled head, and Precision PT6766 turbocharger. The combination made 922 horsepower (935 KM) and 647 lb-ft (878 Nm) of torque to the wheels on E85 fuel and 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost. Piotr has plans to swap to a bigger turbo for 2.5 bar (36.2 psi) of boost and hopefully 1,000+ whp.

Source: Sawczen Civic Drag Project FB page and DZIAK Motorsport FB page via Piotr